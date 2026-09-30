Rohit hits 12k ODI runs, Gill records fastest 100 as captain

Guwahati: Rohit Sharma on Wednesday, September 30, became only the seventh batter and third Indian overall to bring up 12,000 runs in the 50-over format during the second ODI against the West Indies here.

Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill notched his 11th hundred in the ODIs, off only 62 balls, entering his name in the record books for the fastest century by an Indian captain.

Rohit brought up his feat in his 291st ODI for India while also completing his 35th century off only 72 balls during India’s chase of a massive 406-run target against the Caribbean side.

Rohit’s hundred, which included 10 fours and six sixes, was also his second in three matches here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The 39-year-old former India captain, who plays in only the 50-over format now with an eye on next year’s ODI World Cup, also has 62 half-centuries in the format and averages nearly 50.

Rohit thus joined the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) and Virat Kohli, who had brought up his 15,000 runs in the first match of the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, to have crossed the 12,000-run mark in ODI cricket.

Overall, Rohit sits seventh in the list of highest run-scorers in the 50-overs format, which has Tendulkar and Kohli occupying the top two slots.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is third with 14,234 runs followed by Australia’s Ricky Ponting at fourth with 13,704 runs.

Two of the greatest Sri Lankan batters, Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650), sit on the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.