Rohit Shetty: Happy to see Akshaye Khanna getting the respect as an actor he deserved for years

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty said he was genuinely happy to see Akshaye Khanna finally receiving the long-overdue respect as an actor post the release of “Dhurandhar”, and he didn’t hold back his admiration.

In a heartfelt message, Rohit applauded Aditya Dhar and his crew, saying they had "created a monster" with their upcoming project.

He took to Instagram, where he shared the poster and wrote: “Take a bow Aditya Dhar and team… you have created a monster… Ranveer mere bhai… apna time aagaya… happy to see Akshaye getting the love and respect as an actor he deserved for years…”

Rohit said that he still remembers the night before “Uri: The Surgical Strike” starring Vicky Kaushal released in 2019 when he watched the film with Aditya.

“Your journey from Uri to Dhurandhar as a producer and director is inspiring… I am so proud of you, my brother… yeh naya Hindi cinema hai, ab yeh ghus ke marega… waiting for 19th March,” added Rohit.

Dhurandhar also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film, which has a runtime of 214 minutes, making it is one of the longest Indian films ever made, draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India’s R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

The first of a two-part series, Dhurandhar was released in theaters on 5 December. It tells the story of an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.