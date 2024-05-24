Rohit Shetty wraps up Kashmir schedule of ‘Singham 3’, shares pics of Ajay Devgn from sets

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of his upcoming cop film ‘Singham Again’.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared pictures of actor Ajay Devgn from the sets in Kashmir and wrote, “Schedule wrap! Thank you Kashmir.”

With the film, Ajay Devgn is reprising his role of Bajirao Singham.

Giving a glimpse of his look in the third installment, Rohit Shetty further wrote, “BAJIRAO SINGHAM! SSP (SOG) SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP JAMMU & KASHMIR POLICE…

SINGHAM AGAIN… COMING SOON”

During the shoot, Ajay and Rohit also met with the jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Singham Again’ also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

‘Singham Again’ is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. ‘Singham’ was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the UT for shooting movies and other projects.

“The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive,” said Jackie while praising the hospitality and seamless cooperation he received during his time in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people’s support, everyone’s support.

And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much,” he added.

‘Singham Again’ is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.