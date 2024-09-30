Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again earns MASSIVE amount in latest deal

Mumbai: Singham Again is the talk of the town, and it hasn’t even hit theaters yet! This is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The movie has already made headlines by securing a massive Rs 200 crore deal for its satellite, digital, and music rights.

Ajay Devgn Returns as Bajirao Singham

Ajay Devgn is back as the fearless cop, Bajirao Singham. Fans are excited to see him return to the role that made him a household name. Known for his powerful performances, Devgn’s portrayal of Singham has always delivered action-packed moments and intense drama.

The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, and Ranveer Singh as Simmba, bringing together a star-studded lineup. With such big names, this movie is set to be a blockbuster.

A Record-Breaking Rs 200 Crore Deal

Rohit Shetty has locked in an incredible Rs 200 crore deal for the film’s non-theatrical rights. This is the biggest deal of its kind for both Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Streaming services, satellite channels, and music platforms are all betting big on the film’s success.

Why the Hype Around ‘Singham Again’?

Whenever Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn team up, it’s a sure hit. Their previous films have been loved by audiences, and Singham Again looks no different. Fans know they can expect thrilling action scenes and gripping drama.

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe is a fan favorite. Movies like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi have built a loyal audience. With Singham Again, fans are eager to see how Shetty continues to expand this universe.

Releasing during Diwali, Singham Again will compete with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, making the box office showdown even more exciting. Both films are highly anticipated, and it’ll be interesting to see which one captures more attention.