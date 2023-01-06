Rohitashv Gaur aka Tiwari Ji may quit TV after ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’

Mumbai: Actor Rohitashv Gour said that he might not take up TV projects after his current show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ and will prefer to do OTT as more serious works are happening there.

As per media reports he was sharing his perspective on the kind of work being done on TV during a lecture in Lucknow.

He said: “Maybe, I won’t do TV after ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’. I want to do mature work and the type of work happening on OTT. I will not be doing TV once ‘Bhabhi Ji’ wraps up as I think I have done enough on television. Also, I am not meant for daily soaps and want to explore different genres which is not possible on the current medium.”

The actor, who worked in sitcoms like ‘Laptaganj’, was also seen in movies such as ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ and ‘PK’.

He added that earlier, there used to be senior actors, or those graduated from National School of Drama worked in TV but now it is not seen and the reason being quality of work that they don’t find on TV.

According to him there is lack of mature work on TV and more such serious ones are happening on digital platforms. He went on to mention that many shows were based on literary works like stories of Prem Chandra or Mannu Bhandari, ‘Discovery Of India’, ‘Chanakya’, among others. However, it is not seen much today and this is the reason NSD graduates are doing well on OTT.

“NSD graduates used to work on TV earlier because the kind of mature stuff was there, it used to attract them to be part of it. Now, they are more inclined towards OTT. Unfortunately, only we see good faces on TV, or I can say they only work on television,” he added.