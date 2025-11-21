Rohtak honour killing: Man murders sister for inter-caste marriage

Chandigarh: Haryana police arrested a man and three of his associates on Thursday, November 20, for allegedly murdering his 23-year-old sister in an act of honour killing in Rohtak over an inter-caste marriage.

He was reportedly planning to kill his sister Sapna’s husband next. The arrests were made following an encounter on the Ladhot-Bohar road in Rohtak.

On Wednesday, November 19, Sanju and his three accomplices opened fire in Sapna’s in-laws’ residence in Kahani village, where they shot her dead, for marrying Suraj, an autorickshaw driver, more than two years ago.

Her brother-in-law, Sahil, suffered bullet injuries during the attack and is undergoing treatment in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

Sapna married Suraj over two years ago, going against her family’s wishes. The couple had known each other since their early school days. They have a daughter and had moved from their village after their marriage, only returning recently.

According to the Rohtak police, they received credible information that the accused was planning to target Suraj following Sapna’s murder and could be intercepted at the Ladot-Bohar Road.

When the accused individuals found themselves surrounded by the police, they opened fire on the police force. Acting in self-defence, the police team retaliated. During the exchange of fire, all four accused sustained bullet injuries and were taken to PGIMS Hospital

The other three accused have been identified as Rahul of Kahani village, and Ankit and Gaurav of Sonipat district. None of the four accused has a previous criminal record, the police confirmed.

Two .30 bore pistols, two country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges, 10 blank cartridges, two magazines, and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused persons.

