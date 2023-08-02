Role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on violence

Gurugram: An SIT will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence in Haryana and the role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes is being probed, state police chief P K Agrawal said here on Wednesday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community. Mobs attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops in Gurugram.

Addressing a press conference in Gurugram on Wednesday, the DGP said the situation in the state was under control and curfew has been relaxed for a brief period in Nuh.

Gurugram is completely safe and there is no report of any violence. Senior officers have been deployed in Nuh and the police force has been directed to strictly deal with anybody violating orders of the administration, he said.

A special investigation team will be formed to probe all cases of violence. If there was any conspiracy, it will also be investigated and the guilty will not be spared. The role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar is also being investigated, Agrawal said.

He told reporters that four people have been arrested for allegedly killing the cleric of a mosque in Gurugram.

A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspects arrested. More than 100 suspects have been detained for questioning, the Haryana DGP said.

Two of our home guards were killed in the violence in Nuh. Financial aid will be provided to their families, he added.