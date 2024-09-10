Romance buzz: Sohail Khan spotted with ‘mystery woman’ in car

Mumbai: Sohail Khan, the popular Bollywood actor and filmmaker, is making news again. This time, it’s not for a movie but for his personal life. On Monday night, Sohail was spotted leaving a restaurant with a young woman by his side. The two were seen getting into his car, which has started many rumors about a possible new relationship.

Caught on Camera: Sohail Khan finds love again?

In the video that has now gone viral, Sohail Khan is seen dressed casually, stepping out of a restaurant and getting into his car. Shortly after, a young woman gets into the backseat. Her identity remains a mystery, but that hasn’t stopped fans and media from speculating about who she might be and whether Sohail is dating again.

The moment caused quite a buzz. People are wondering if this signals a fresh start for Sohail in the romance department, especially after his recent divorce.

Sohail Khan’s love life has been in the public eye ever since he divorced Seema Sajdeh last year. The couple was married for 24 years and shares two children, Nirvaan and Yohan. Despite their separation, Sohail and Seema have stayed close for the sake of their kids.

Sohail and Seema’s love story started in a dramatic way. They eloped and got married in 1998, much to the surprise of their families. But over time, their relationship hit rough patches, and they eventually decided to part ways. They filed for divorce in 2022 after living separately for a while.

For many fans, seeing Sohail with a mystery woman hints that he might be moving on after his divorce. Although Sohail has been private about his personal life, this recent sighting has raised many questions. So far, Sohail has not commented on the rumors, but that hasn’t stopped fans from talking about it.

Social media has been buzzing with comments from fans who are curious about Sohail’s relationship status. Some believe he’s starting fresh, while others think it could just be a casual outing. Either way, people are eager to know more.

While Sohail has been keeping a low profile, Seema Sajdeh has embraced the spotlight. She became well-known after appearing on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the show’s second season, Seema shared details about her marriage and separation from Sohail, giving fans an inside look at their lives.