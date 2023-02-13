Ronaldo, Messi’s jerseys auctioned to raise money for Turkey

Many international sports stars expressed their sympathy and solidarity with the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck large areas of Turkey and Syria, while some of them took the initiative to provide material assistance.

In this context, the Turkish soccer player, Merih Demiral, announced the sale of jersey number of his former Juventus colleagues in a charity auction to collect donations for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Merih Demiral confirmed that all proceeds will be donated to the Turkish Ahbab Association for use in the earthquake zone.

Demiral, who plays for the Italian club Atalanta, started the auction of the signed jerseys via Twitter. He first approached former teammate Ronaldo who shared his concerns about the victims and agreed to auction off his shirt to raise money.

Demiral sold Ronaldo’s shirt for $212,450, the highest bid.

The efforts of the current Atalanta defender quickly caught the attention of fans and football stars around the world. People began bidding on signed jerseys, and other soccer stars began donating signed jerseys to fundraisers.

The list continues to grow— so far, football stars who have sent their signature jersey for the campaign include—Erling Holland, Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema, among others.

Sırada Lionel Messi var;



Leo'nun maçta giyip imzaladığı formasını açık artırmayla satıyoruz!



Satıştan elde edilecek gelir deprem bölgesinde kullanılmak üzere @ahbap 'a bağışlanacaktır.

Lionel Messi ile iletişime geçip durumu anlatan @hakanc10 ve @gigiodonna1 'ya çok teşekkürler pic.twitter.com/6INZsnWaA8 — Merih Demiral (@Merihdemiral) February 10, 2023

Sırada @Benzema var.



Karim Benzema'nın maçta giyip imzaladığı formasını açık artırmayla satıyoruz!



Satıştan elde edilecek gelir deprem bölgesinde kullanılmak üzere @ahbap 'a bağışlanacaktır.@hakanc10’a çok teşekkürler. pic.twitter.com/pm86dBkMFg — Merih Demiral (@Merihdemiral) February 11, 2023

Az önce @Cristiano ile konuştum.



Türkiye'de yaşananlara çok üzüldüğünü söyledi. Ronaldo'nun koleksiyonumdaki imzalı formasını açık artırma usulüyle satışa çıkarıyoruz.



Açık artırmadan elde edilecek gelirin tamamı deprem bölgesinde kullanılmak üzere @ahbap 'a bağışlanacaktır. pic.twitter.com/OwnU93oShJ — Merih Demiral (@Merihdemiral) February 7, 2023

At dawn on Monday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by another, hours later with a magnitude of 7.6 and hundreds of violent aftershocks, which caused loss of lives and property in both countries.