Turkey, Syria earthquake: Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million

In a humanitarian spirit, an anonymous Pakistani businessman residing in The United States of America has donated 30 million US dollars (Rs 2,47,56,15,00) to help the victims of the terrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria that stuck on Friday leading to major loss of life and property.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the businessman whose name is not revealed

“Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted on Saturday.

“These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” he added.

In a video clip posted on Twitter, Yousuf Erim, a journalist at TRT World, expressed his appreciation for the move and said, “Afers, a Pakistani businessman entered the Turkish Embassy in the United States and donated $30 million himself anonymously. We don’t know who he is. His identity has not been revealed.”

ایک پاکستانی خاموشی سے ترکی کی امریکہ میں موجود سفارت خانے میں داخل ہوا اور خاموشی سے 30 ملین ڈالرز دے کر چلا گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/WWHRiKL9nE — RTEUrdu (@RTEUrdu) February 11, 2023

At dawn on February 6, an earthquake of 7.7 degrees struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed hours later by another with a magnitude of 7.6 and dozens of aftershocks, leaving huge losses of lives and property in both countries.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 27,000, while the number of injured has reached more than 85,000, by Saturday evening.