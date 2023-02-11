Turkey earthquake: Saudi women found dead under rubble in Antakya

Ankara: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Turkey announced, on Friday, the death of a Saudi citizen under the rubble in one of the collapsed residential buildings in the two devastating earthquakes in the Turkish city of Antakya.

The Charge d’Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Turkey, Muhammad Al-Harbi, announced, “The body of the deceased citizen was removed from under the rubble, and she was identified by her relatives, and she will be buried in Turkey.”

Also Read Emirates to send emergency aid to victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake

Al-Harbi said that a team from the embassy received the report from the three of the citizen’s daughters, and then proceeded to search for her under the rubble of the building she was in.

بيان| العثور على جثمان المواطنة السعودية – رحمها الله- في مدينة أنطاكيا في #تركيا pic.twitter.com/BLugRfpJqx — Suudi Arabistan Krallığı-Türkiye السفارة في تركيا (@KSAembassyTR) February 10, 2023

Al-Harbi added that the late Saudi women had Turkish relatives and lived in Turkey. She was 51-year-old. He said her daughters choose to bury their mother in Turkey.

On Monday, the Saudi Embassy in Turkey announced the evacuation of 45 Saudi citizens from the earthquake-affected areas through Adana Airport.

Also Read

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which occurred on Monday, with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6, caused the collapse of thousands of buildings and residential homes, and resulted in the injury and death of thousands of citizens.

As of Saturday evening, the death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 26,000, while the number of injured has reached more than 80,000.