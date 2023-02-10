Emirates to send emergency aid to victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake

Abu Dhabi: In the wake of the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that hit the countries on Monday, Dubai-based Emirates Airlines is setting up an airbridge withthe Dubai International Humanitarian City (IHC),to transport as much as 100 tonnes of crucial aid to survivors.

An air bridge is being established to transport urgent relief supplies, medical materials and equipment over the next two weeks to support the assistance efforts on the ground and search and rescue activities in both countries, Emirates said.

The first shipments are due to go out on Friday, consisting of high thermal blankets and family tents, medical kits and shelter items.

In the coming days, more consignments of blankets, tents, shelter kits, flash lights, water distribution ramps and trauma and emergency health kits will be transported on Emirates.

Emirates SkyCargo plans to dedicate cargo space for around 100 tonnes of humanitarian relief goods over the course of the next two weeks across its daily flight operations to Istanbul.

The critical emergency supplies carried on Emirates will then be delivered by local organizations to affected areas in southern Turkey and northern Syria, supporting on-ground responders and providing much needed aid to the hundreds of thousands of people impacted by the earthquakes.

The new aid mission is the latest step in the UAE’s efforts to support the affected countries.

Earlier on February 7, UAE pledged $100 million to Syria and Turkey. following a massive earthquake that killed more than 23,000 people across both countries.

The 50-bed UAE hospital, which is equipped with a CAT scanner and an X-ray machine, arrived at Gaziantep Airport on Wednesday.

Turkey’s ambassador to the UAE said on Wednesday that the field hospital will be set up in Hatay province.