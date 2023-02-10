Mosques in UAE to offer absentee prayers for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

Abu Dhabi: All mosques across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are going to offer absentee funeral prayers for Turkey, and Syria earthquake victims on Friday.

It was decided to offer prayer following Juma’s prayer after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed mosques to offer absentee prayers.

Apart from Sheikh Mohamed ordering the provision of USD 100 million for the relief of earthquake victims, UAE has sent a team for the search and rescue operations.

UAE residents who are willing to help the victims can make donations at the Turkish Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Emirates Red Crescent, Turkish Red Crescent, UNICEF, etc.

Earthquake death toll surpasses 21,500 in Turkey, Syria

Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria four days ago has surpassed 21,500, according to the latest data released by authorities and rescuers.

The death toll from the earthquakes climbed to 17,674 in Turkey, with 72,879 injuries, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

International search and rescue teams, including an 82-member Chinese rescue team that arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, rushed to the quake-impacted zone to assist in rescue efforts.

India’s Operation Dost

Under ‘Operation Dost’ India had sent six planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts to Turkey and Syria.

In a press release, NDRF said that their team in a joint operation with AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) of Turkey on Thursday pulled out a 6-year-old girl alive from the rubble of a collapsed structure in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province.

“NDRF rescuers have also retrieved 08 dead bodies from the debris till now. The rescue operation is continuing since 7th Feb by NDRF in the affected areas. The rescue operation and logistics involved are being monitored closely by the DG NDRF in Delhi,” NDRF said in a release.