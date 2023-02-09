Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake exceeds 21500

The death toll has not stopped spinning in Turkey and Syria since the two devastating earthquakes that hit their land at dawn on Monday, February 6, 2023.

On Thursday, February 9, the death toll has risen to 21,542, people, while the number of injured reached 78,564, in the two countries, amid official warnings that the number would rise.

The rescue workers in Turkey and Syria continue on Thursday, in extremely cold weather, their efforts in search of survivors under the rubble, with diminishing chances of saving them after three days.

Rescue workers find more survivors under the rubble, although hope is fading, as they race against time to extract potential survivors trapped under the rubble of thousands of buildings that collapsed in the earthquake.

Aerial view of tent city for earthquake victims in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, as search and rescue efforts continue nonstop in collapsed buildings all night, after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes on Monday hit southern parts of country

(VIDEO) A 74-years-old man, Remzi, was rescued alive as massive search and rescue efforts continue in Türkiye's quake-hit areas



Rescued after 87 hours

Old man is from SE Kahramanmaras province

Taken to hospital by ambulance

On Thursday, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 17,674, and AFAD said in a statement that the number of injured had risen to 72,879.

AFAD pointed out that 1052 aftershocks occurred after the two earthquakes that struck Kahramanmaras, on February 6, 2023.

In Syria, the death toll has risen to 3,868 across the country, and the number of injured has reached 5,685.

Death toll rises to 17,674, number of injured hits 72,879 in wake of Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye, Vice President Fuat Oktay says

#SOHR

Death toll update | Nearly 4,000 Syrian people died due to the earthquake in Syria

World Health Organization fears that the number of victims may reach 20,000, and has estimated the number of people affected by the earthquake at 23 million.

In turn, the Syrian opposition appealed to all countries and organizations to send aid to the northwest of the country.

International aid

Since Tuesday, international aid has begun to arrive in Turkey, where a three-month state of emergency has been declared in the ten provinces affected by the earthquake.

Dozens of countries have offered their help to Ankara, including countries from the European Union, the Gulf, the United States, China and Ukraine, which, despite the Russian invasion, sent 87 rescue workers

It is noteworthy that the two earthquakes that struck southern Turkey, on Monday, were of magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale, destroying thousands of buildings, and leaving thousands injured, homeless and dead.