7-year-old Syrian girl protects her brother’s head, stays for 17 hours under rubble

Damascus: The images and scenes continue of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria at dawn on Monday, leaving thousands dead and injured.

In a video circulated on social media platforms, a Syrian girl appears under the rubble with her little brother, protecting her head for fear of him.

The video clip showed the little girl placing her hand over her brother’s head and embracing him to the chest, and talking to a paramedic, who asked her about her little brother Aya and the toys in an attempt to calm her down until they were pulled out.

The little girl said to the paramedic, “Uncle, “Pull me out and I will do whatever you want, I will be your servant!”

On Tuesday, the United Nations representative, Mohammad Safa, who posted the photo on Twitter, indicated that the duo had been under the rubble for 17 hours and got out safely.

“The 7-year-old girl who kept her hand on her little brother’s head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity…” Safa tweeted.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria at dawn on Monday, killing hundreds and thousands of injured, and destroying many buildings, which was felt by the residents of Egypt, Lebanon, and Cyprus.

It is noteworthy that the total number of confirmed deaths in southeastern Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 6,000 as a result of the earthquake, which is the strongest in the region in nearly a century.

The toll continues to rise, as a very large number of people are still under the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

While the World Health Organization expected that the final outcome would be much greater than the announced non-final numbers.