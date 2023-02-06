Turkey earthquakes: 2 Turkish actors call to recuse their families under rubble

Two famous Turkish actors Cagri Citanak and Melisa Asli Pamuk announced on social media that members of their families were under the rubble, after the earthquake that struck several cities in southern Turkey and northern Syria, on the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 am on Monday.

Cagri and Melisa called for help on social media after they received no information from their families.

‘My mother was there!’

After the earthquake that stifled Turkey, the actor Cagri Citanak shared on his Twitter account. Citanak made a call for help, stating that his mother was under the rubble in the destroyed building in the Sumerler District of Antakya.

Cagri appealed to the Ministry of Interior and the Turkish Presidency of Disasters and Emergencies. His fans followed.

Also Read Second powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Turkey within 24 hours

Citanak tweeted, “The building A/3 Block, which was demolished in Hatay / Antakya / Sümerler Mahallesi Harbiye Street, is the apartment where I was born and grew up. My mom was there!”

Turkish actor, who was known by the Arab audience in the series “You Knock My Door”, added in the same tweet, “This building is the tallest and naturally the most populated building. Please reach out and help so that more people can be saved,” and called out to AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management) and AHBAP Association.

Hatay/Antakya/Sümerler mahallesi harbiye cad. yıkılan bina A/3 blok doğup büyüdüğüm apartmandır.



Annem oradaydı!



Bu bina en yüksek ve haliyle en çok oturanı olan binasıdır.



Lütfen daha fazla insanın kurtulması için ulaşın ve yardım edin. @AFADHatay @Ahbap_Hatay — çağrı çıtanak (@ctnkcgri) February 6, 2023

Melisa Pamuk’s grandmother and aunt in the rubble

As for the Turkish actress Melissa Asli Pamuk, who became famous through the series “Blind Love”, she indicated that two of her family members are also stuck under the rubble. However, they were rescued later.

The Turkish actress wrote in a tweet, “My grandmother cannot walk, she is sick… She and my aunt are trapped in the building. We do not know what their condition is now.”

Then Melissa added her grandmother’s home address in another tweet and asked the people to help them, or to give her any news about them.

In another tweet, Melissa announced that her grandmother and aunt were rescued.

“My grandmother and my aunt both survived. Thank God. May God help our country…,” Melissa tweeted.