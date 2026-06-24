Ronaldo’s brace powers Portugal to 5-0 win over Uzbekistan

Houston: Cristiano Ronaldo rebounded from a lackluster start to his sixth World Cup and led Portugal to a dominant victory over Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23, renewing hope that the team is a contender for the title.

Ronaldo scored two goals to help Portugal roll to the 5-0 win and move on from its disappointing performance in the opening 1-1 draw with Congo.

“We improved,” Ronaldo said in Portuguese. “It’s life, sometimes you will have challenges and the main goal is always to improve and that’s what we did.”

The 41-year-old Ronaldo became the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments with his goals, adding another impressive accomplishment to his storied career. He was named the man of the match.

The victory gives Portugal four points in Group K Colombia, which has three points in the group, plays Congo on Tuesday night in Guadalajara.

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Some critics questioned if Ronaldo should remain in the starting lineup after a forgettable performance in the match against Congo. But coach Roberto Martínez stuck with the superstar and his decision paid off almost immediately with Ronaldo putting the team up 1-0 in the sixth minute.

Martínez said the veterans on his team used their experience to calm the group and keep the negativity from impacting them on Tuesday.

“The discipline, the way we executed the game was fantastic,” Martínez said. “And I think that shows you that the maturity in that dressing room allowed us to use the noise in a positive way. But easily in another dressing room, it could have been fatal.”

Ronaldo said it was a difficult week, one that was especially tough on him and his coach because most of the criticism went toward them.

“But it’s always like that, it doesn’t matter, because it’s been 23 years on the job and when things go well, ‘Cristiano is good’, when things go bad, ‘Cristiano is a retired player, is old’,” he said. “It will always be like that. But we responded well today, my teammates and I, which is what we wanted.”

Ronaldo put João Cancelo’s cross into the net with his right foot to make his latest mark on history. He then made his signature SIUUU celebration before running toward the bench and celebrating with his teammates.

Ronaldo got another in the 39th minute when he got a pass from Bruno Fernandes and scored with his right foot just inside the near post to make it 3-0. Nuno Mendes had made it 2-0 off a free kick in the 17th minute.

Portugal took a 4-0 lead on an own-goal in the 60th minute. Rafael Leão, who entered the game in the 83rd, extended the advantage to 5-0 in the 87th minute. He crouched down, smiled and posed for the camera after his score.

Uzbekistan midfielder Azizjon Ganiev looked to have scored in the 30th minute, but it was overturned after a video review showed Abbosbek Fayzullaev fouled João Cancelo just before the play.

Uzbekistan coach Fabio Cannavaro, whose team is playing at the World Cup for the first time, took responsibility for the loss.

“We lost 5-0 today because I made mistakes, not them,” said the coach, who captained Italy to the 2006 World Cup title.

While Martínez kept Ronaldo as a starter, he did make two changes to the lineup. He benched midfielder Bernardo Silva for João Félix and started defender Rúben Dias, who sat out the opener with an injury, over Tomas Araújo.

Ronaldo had a great chance to score in the fourth minute when he took a cross from Mendes and just missed with his right foot as he slid to the grass. He shook his head and made a hand gesture indicating it was close. But it was not long before he scored put Portugal on top.

He had a chance for a hat trick at the end of second-half injury time, but his shot was just off.

Uzbekistan next plays on Saturday night, June 27, in Atlanta against Congo. Portugal’s final group match is against Colombia on Saturday night in Miami.