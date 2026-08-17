Mumbai: Celebrity weddings often come with breathtaking fashion moments, but when Cristiano Ronaldo married Georgina Rodriguez, it was the bride’s extraordinary jewellery that had everyone looking twice. While Georgina opted for a sleek and understated bridal outfit, her diamonds brought all the glamour to the intimate ceremony.

For her wedding to Ronaldo, Georgina chose a sophisticated white Gucci skirt suit and kept her overall look elegant and minimal. She then added a dramatic touch with an extravagant diamond necklace, statement earrings, rings and a cuff bracelet from Chopard’s Garden of Kalahari High Jewellery collection.

The jewellery reportedly carried an eye-watering price tag of around 75 million USD (nearly Rs 716 crore), with a spectacular 50-carat diamond necklace serving as the centrepiece of her bridal look.

The story behind Georgina’s diamonds

The jewels have a remarkable history. They were created from a single 342-carat rough diamond discovered at the Karowe mine in Botswana’s Kalahari region. Chopard Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele named the extraordinary stone the Queen of Kalahari.

The diamond was prized for its exceptional quality, boasting a D colour grade and Flawless clarity, making it one of the most remarkable white diamonds of its kind.

The massive rough stone was eventually transformed into 23 individual diamonds, including five stones weighing more than 20 carats each. These became the centrepieces of Chopard’s Garden of Kalahari collection.

Ronaldo and Georgina’s intimate wedding

Ronaldo confirmed his wedding to Georgina on social media on August 11, sharing a photograph of the couple holding hands and showing off their wedding rings. The pair reportedly exchanged vows in a private civil ceremony at their home in Cascais, Portugal, surrounded by family and their five children.

Ronaldo and Georgina began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working as a sales assistant. They made their relationship public in early 2017 and have since built a family together.