Rotten fruits, reused oil seized at Hanamkonda eatery after plastic found in juice

Hyderabad: A customer complaint about plastic pieces found in mango juice led to a food safety crackdown on one of Hanamkonda’s most popular juice outlets, exposing a trail of hygiene violations that authorities say put hundreds of daily customers at risk.

Food Safety Officer Brahmaji and his team swooped on Barista Juice Centre in Advocates Colony after a young man who purchased mango juice discovered plastic fragments in his drink. When he raised the issue with the centre’s manager, he received an unsatisfactory response and decided to file a formal complaint with the food safety authorities. Officials acted on it immediately.

According to an Andhra Jyothi report, Barista Juice Centre has been a fixture in Hanumakonda for nearly two decades, drawing large numbers of college students and families daily for a wide variety of fresh juices. A fast food operation on the upper floor of the same building caters to a similarly sizeable crowd.

What inspectors found inside, however, was far removed from the image the establishment projects. Rotten avocados, mangoes, mouldy peaches and figs were discovered in the kitchen, being actively used in the preparation of juices served to customers. Officials said the condition of the raw materials was a serious threat to public health.

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The inspection of the fast food floor yielded equally alarming findings. Cooking oil in use had turned black through repeated reuse and was immediately confiscated and discarded. Mouldy chicken Manchurian was also found in the kitchen, unfit for consumption.

Authorities registered a case against the outlet under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act and served an improvement notice on the owner, citing pervasively unhygienic conditions. Food samples and ingredient specimens were collected and dispatched to a laboratory for testing under the provisions of the Act.

Food Safety Officer Brahmaji confirmed that further action against the establishment’s owner will follow once the laboratory results are received.