Round-up 2022: SRK to Gauahar, stars who performed Umrah, Hajj

Mumbai: As the year 2022 is coming to an end, it is time to look back at all the big updates that happened in the industry throughout the year. In this write-up, let’s have a look at all celebrities from the film and television industry who performed and made headlines with the visuals from their holy trip.

List Of Celebrities Who Performed Umrah In 2022

1. Shah Rukh Khan

On December 1, King Khan took the internet by storm after his photos from Umrah surfaced online. SRK embraced his spiritual side after wrapping up the schedule of his upcoming film ‘Dunki‘ in Saudi Arabia. In the viral photos, the Pathaan actor was spotted offering prayers at the holy city.

2. Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan, of the popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, was recently on a religious trip to Saudi Arabia. He took to his Instagram last month and shared that he performed two Umrahs for his late brother Wajid Khan. Posting a selfie with a beautiful view of Mecca in the backdrop, Sajid wrote, “Just finished my 2 umrah n wajids 2 umrah mashallah feeling blessed n it’s my birthday today so love u guys?? #mecca #madinah #kaabahsharif #prayers #umrah #saudiarabia #hajj #instagram #instalove #muslim #family #mybrother #blessed”.

3. Maya Ali

Popular Pakistani actress Maya Ali, who is known for hit dramas like Mann Mayal and Pehli Si Mohabbat, is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The Parey Hut Love star shared her picture on Instagram and wrote, “Beshak Woh jab chahey Aur jissey chahey bulaye. I really tried very hard to express my self, but each time I fell short of words that describe my true innermost feelings. Alhamdulillah for everything…”

4. Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan along with her husband Zaid Darbar and their families went to the holy place in April this year. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, shared several, glimpses on their social media from their Umrah trip in Ramzan.

5. Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan, who quit showbiz in 2020, is a frequent visitor to Mecca and Madina. She performed Umrah in the holy month of Ramzan this year. Sana, who is super active on social media, shares each and every bit of her all religious trips on her Instagram. Check them out below.

6. Ali Fazal

Mirzapur actor paid a visit to the holy city of Mecca in January this year. He performed Umrah after wrapping up his shoot schedule in Saudi Arabia. Sharing visuals on Instagram, Ali wrote, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think at least . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo.”

Celebrities Who Performed Haj In 2022

We also saw several celebrities from across the world who travelled to Saudi Arabia this year to perform Haj. The list includes — former Indian actress Sana Khan, Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, England Adil Rashid, Pakistani actress Javeria Saud, Sharmila Faruqui and others. Check out some visuals below.