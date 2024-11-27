Routine checks in Hyderabad to curb illegal dumping of construction waste

Hyderabad: The town planning department has launched daily morning inspections across Hyderabad to tackle illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste in public spaces. These inspections focus on identifying the sources of the waste and the vehicles involved in the unlawful activity.

During these inspections, officials will trace the waste back to the construction sites or entities responsible. Further, vehicles involved in the dumping are being tracked to ensure accountability.

According to reports, strict legal measures are being implemented to address violations. These include imposing heavy fines for dumping waste in public spaces and revoking building permits for sites with repeated offences.

Additionally, cases are being filed against vehicles involved in illegal dumping, holding them accountable under relevant regulations, with provisions for seizing the vehicles used in such activities.

The initiative is designed to enforce compliance, promote cleanliness, and discourage unauthorized disposal of waste, ensuring better maintenance of public spaces.