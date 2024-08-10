Hyderabad: GHMC to conduct meet with tractor operators over garbage disposal

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) enforcement and vigilance commissioner, A V Ranganath on Saturday, August 10, announced that a meeting will be held with tractor and tipper operators to resolve the waste disposal issue.

Ranganath said, “We will look into this issue as we have a database of several vehicles which are used for dumping construction debris and garbage. Penalties have been imposed on these for dumping waste into lakes.”

The commissioner responded to a person who alerted him about waste material being dumped in an open land near the anti-corruption bureau office at Banjara Hills Road no.12, The person highlighted that there were attempts to encroach on the land in the past. 

