Row erupts after HDFC Bank employee tells customer, ‘I am a Thakur’

Kanpur: A tense incident was reported from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where an HDFC Bank employee was allegedly seen invoking her caste during an argument with a customer.

A video of the heated argument has since gone viral on X, in which the employee can be heard saying, “I am a Thakur, do not mess with me.”

In the short 12-second clip, the HDFC Bank employee, reportedly named Aastha Singh, was surrounded by other employees as they tried to bring the situation under control.

The footage shows the employee questioning the customer for objecting to her behaviour, while the customer repeatedly tells the employee that the “language” she used was wrong.

During the argument, the employee reportedly told the customer, “Make your husband understand.”

While Singh continued to defend her actions in a raised voice, she added, “Aisi ki taisi. Thakur hoon mai. Bhackchodi mat karna mere saath.” (To hell with him. I am a Thakur. Don’t mess with me)

A video of the heated argument has since gone viral on X, in which the employee can be heard saying, "I am a Thakur, do…

The video drew widespread criticism over the employee’s unprofessional behaviour for using a casteist undertone in an argument

Several users held the company accountable, with one person commenting, “I am closing my account with you if no action is taken”

“@HDFC_Bank if this is the behavior a customer gets from your side then it is better to close our accounts and go to a better brand who has Zero tolerance against this type of behaviour,” another comment read

Some argued that the video was one-sided.

“It’s unfair to judge based on a short clip. The customer’s part is missing, so the full context isn’t clear.”

As of yet, no official statement has been issued by the bank regarding the matter.