Row over ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’: Poet Aamir accuses artist of plagiarizing poem

A Delhi-based poet-activist Aamir Aziz has accused renowned artist Anita Dube of using his protest poem ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’ without permission, credit or compensation.

Aziz who is a Jamia Millia Islamia alumnus condemned the alleged unauthorized use of his work. He called it “cultural extraction and plunder.”

Discovery of unauthorized use of ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’ poem

Aziz first learned about the alleged plagiarism when a friend spotted his poem stitched into an artwork displayed at Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery on March 18.

The poem which gained prominence during the anti-CAA protests had been renamed and recontextualized in Dube’s exhibition.

Multiple instances of alleged theft

Aziz claims that it was not an isolated incident. It is found that his poem had been previously featured in a 2023 exhibition, ‘Of Mimicry, Mimesis and Masquerade’ and later at the 2025 India Art Fair. It is alleged that both the times the poem was used without his knowledge.

When confronted, Dube reportedly omitted mentioning these prior uses which Aziz described as a deliberate concealment.

Aziz supports the use of his poetry in protests and rallies. “This is not homage or borrowing – it’s theft”, he stated.

Legal action and gallery’s response

Aziz sent legal notices to Dube and Vadehra Art Gallery. He demanded the removal of his work from the exhibition which runs until April 26.

Aziz accused Dube and galleries of profiting from marginalized voices while erasing their contributions.

Anita Dube has yet to respond publicly.