Rowdy sheeter attempts murder in broad daylight in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a rowdy sheeter attempted to murder another individual in broad daylight in Hyderabad’s Quthbullapur area on Wednesday, November 5.

Rowdy sheeter Ball Reddy and another person attacked Roshan with a knife. He is currently receiving treatment and is said to be in a serious condition. He is a resident of Jagadgirigutta.

Officials suspect a probable financial dispute as the motive for the assault. Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

The incident was captured on camera. Due to its violent content, Siasat.com has not published the video.