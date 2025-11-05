Rowdy sheeter attempts murder in broad daylight in Hyderabad

Officials suspect a probable financial dispute as the motive for the assault.

News Desk  |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th November 2025 8:14 pm IST
Hyderabad attempt to murder
A rowdy sheeter attempted to murder one person in broad daylight in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a rowdy sheeter attempted to murder another individual in broad daylight in Hyderabad’s Quthbullapur area on Wednesday, November 5.

Rowdy sheeter Ball Reddy and another person attacked Roshan with a knife. He is currently receiving treatment and is said to be in a serious condition. He is a resident of Jagadgirigutta.

Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

The incident was captured on camera. Due to its violent content, Siasat.com has not published the video.

