Four brutally murder man in Hyderabad for spilling chutney

Hyderabad: Four individuals, including a 16-year-old, were arrested by Hyderabad police on Tuesday, November 4, for allegedly murdering a man after the latter spilt chutney on one of them.

The victim has been identified as Murali Krishna, 45, a resident of Uppal, who worked as a factory worker. His body was found with stab injuries and cigarette marks in the Nacharam Industrial Area on early Monday, following which, a case was registered.

According to local reports, police have arrested Mohammad Junaid, 18, Sheikh Saifuddin,18, Ponna Manikanta, 21, and a minor in relation to the case.

Stabbed, burnt with cigarettes

Police said that Krishna was given a lift by the accused in their car while he was eating his tiffin. At one point, he accidentally spilt chutney on one of the accused, leading to an argument between them.

The argument quickly turned horrific when they stabbed Krishna and burnt his body with cigarette buds.

The assault reportedly went on for two hours while the victim was still in the car.

When the car neared the Nacharam Industrial Area, severely injured Krishna managed to escape, but later fell and died. His body was later discovered by locals.

On Tuesday, all four were arrested. A case has been registered.