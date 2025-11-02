Bandlaguda stabbing: Five held, gang rivalry revealed

Hyderabad: Five individuals were arrested by Bandlaguda police on Saturday, November 1, in relation to the stabbing incident in Ghouse Nagar, which claimed the life of 22-year-old Mohsin.

The accused have been identified as Syed Sha Fahad, 23; Syed Sohail, 21; Mohammed Amer, 24; Mohammed Bin Abdullah Saif, 32 and Shaik Afroz, 30.

According to a press release, all the accused work as cab or auto drivers and are close friends. Among them, Fahad and Abdullah Saif had a rivalry with Riyaz and Hasmath, who are reportedly members of ‘cow-theft gangs.’

These gangs bore a grudge against the accused as they provided information about their criminal activities to the police, leading to their arrests, stated the release.

Hence, after securing bail, the gangs started looking for the accused to exact revenge. The deceased Mohsin had reportedly informed the gang members of the accused’s movements. Moreover, the accused also suspected that Mohsin had financially supported the Adil gang, which had murdered Fahad’s cousin Mubarak Sigar in January 2024.

In view of all this, Fahad, Sohail and Amer headed to Mohsin’s pan shop on October 29 and hacked him to death with a sickle and knives.

A case has been registered, and further proceedings are underway.