Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: A man was murdered in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda on Wednesday, October 29, by unidentified assailants.

The incident occurred in the Ghousenagar area, in Bandlguda, when the victi,m identified as 22-year-old Mohsin, was at his shop. According to the police, a group of people came to Mohsin’s shop and stabbed him.

The Bandlaguda police have formed special teams to investigate the matter and to nab the accused. The police are gathering details regarding the incident. A case of murder has been registered under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In another incident that took place in September 2025, a man murdered his 3-year-old son, who was ill. The man was unable to bear the medical expenses. The incident took place in Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta.