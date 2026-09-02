Rowdy-sheeter found murdered in Mailardevpally, probe on

Hyderabad: A rowdy-sheeter was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons at Mailardevpally in the early hours of Wednesday, September 2.

According to ACP Chandrayangutta A Sudhakar, the Mailardevpally police received a Dial-100 call at around 6 am about a man lying injured in the area. A patrol team rushed to the spot and found the man dead with injuries. He was later identified as Haji Sohel, a resident and a rowdy-sheeter.

“The identity of the deceased has been established as Haji Sohel. We are investigating the circumstances leading to his death and trying to identify those responsible,” ACP Sudhakar said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Police said the exact motive behind the murder was not immediately known. The family members of the deceased were informed, and their complaint was recorded. A murder case has been registered at the Mailardevpally police station.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspects.