Rowdy sheeter hacked to death near Sulibele

Bengaluru: A rowdy sheeter was brutally murdered by a group of unidentified assailants near Janata Colony in Sulibele village on the outskirts of Bengaluru late night of Friday, June 5, creating tension in the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Khaleem Ullakhan (36), a resident of the area and a known rowdy sheeter. According to preliminary police investigations, Khaleem was allegedly speaking on his mobile phone when a group of armed men approached him.

Witnesses said the attackers chased him before launching a deadly assault with sharp-edged weapons. The assailants reportedly inflicted multiple injuries on his body, particularly targeting the abdomen. Police sources indicated that he suffered more than 20 stab and hack wounds during the attack.

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Khaleem collapsed on the spot due to severe bleeding and succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical assistance. After carrying out the attack, the accused fled the scene, leaving residents shocked and frightened.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the murder and secured the area. The body was later shifted to the Government Hospital in Hoskote for post-mortem examination.

Investigators suspect that old rivalry or personal enmity could be behind the murder, though all angles are being examined. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and collecting statements from eyewitnesses to identify the attackers.

The incident occurred within the limits of Sulibele Police Station, where a case of murder has been registered. A search has been launched to trace the accused, and further investigation is underway.