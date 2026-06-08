Rowdy sheeter hacked to death outside Hassan court complex

Hassan: A rowdy sheeter was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight near the District Court premises in Hassan on Monday, June 8, sending shockwaves across the city.

The deceased has been identified as Manjesh (43), a history-sheeter with alleged links to Bengaluru’s underworld. The attack took place in Channapatna locality near the Hassan District Court complex during the early hours of the morning.

According to police, a group of armed assailants attacked Manjesh with lethal weapons and inflicted multiple injuries. The attackers allegedly targeted his face and body repeatedly before fleeing the scene. The assault was so brutal that the victim’s face was severely mutilated, making identification difficult initially.

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Investigators said Manjesh’s mother is originally from Hassan, while he had been residing in Bengaluru for several years. Police sources indicated that he had travelled to Hassan on some personal work when the attackers allegedly ambushed him.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, senior police officers rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. Forensic experts were also called in to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Police suspect that old rivalries or criminal enmity may have played a role in the murder, though the exact motive is yet to be established. Authorities are examining Manjesh’s criminal background, recent movements, and possible disputes to identify those responsible for the attack.

A case has been registered at the Hassan City Police Station, and special teams have been formed to trace the accused. Officials are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations and questioning individuals who may have witnessed the incident.

The sensational murder has created anxiety among residents, particularly because it occurred near a court complex in a busy part of the city. Police have assured the public that all efforts are being made to apprehend the attackers at the earliest.

Further investigation is underway.