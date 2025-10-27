Rowdy sheeter Riyaz’s family claims he was murdered, meet DGP

Hyderabad: The family of rowdy sheeter Shaik Riyaz, who was killed in an ‘encounter’ at the Nizamabad government hospital, met Telangana director general of police (DGP), B Shivadhar Reddy in Hyderabad and urged him to conduct a fair inquiry.

Riyaz’s mother alleged that the police killed her son in a fake encounter to cover their misdeeds.

She claimed that members of her family were taken to a womens’ police station and beaten with leather bats and had chilli powder in their eyes as well as their private parts. They also complained that police officers tortured Riyaz’s children to extract information about his whereabouts.

Riyaz, who had over 30 cases registered against him, fatally stabbed a Nizamabad police constable, E Pramod and escaped. He was caught two days later but shot dead at the Nizamabad Government Hospital during the routine medical checkup.

Police claimed he tried to attack an official.

The rowdy sheeter‘s family alleged Constable Pramod had demanded Rs 3 lakh from him, and Riyaz had paid him Rs 30,000. They alleged the constable was not on duty and had gone to meet Riyaz along with his brother-in-law.