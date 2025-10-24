Son gave Rs 30K to constable Pramod: Mother of rowdy sheeter Riyaz

Hyderabad: The family of rowdy sheeter Shaik Riyaz, who was killed in an ‘encounter’ at the Nizamabad government hospital, has alleged he had paid Rs 30,000 to the deceased Constable Pramod Goud.

Riyaz fatally stabbed the Nizamabad constable while being taken to the Central Crime Station (CCS). The murder triggered a massive hunt and the rowdy sheeter, who has over 30 cases registered against him across Telangana, was arrested.

However, he was reportedly killed when he snatched a gun from a police official during a routine medical checkup in the government hospital.

Now his family has alleged Riyaz was murdered. His mother, Zareena Begum, submitted a complaint to Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), B Shivadhar Reddy, which read that Constable Pramod had demanded Rs 3 lakh from her son promising to help him in his criminal cases.

“My son expressed inability to pay such a large amount and said that he could arrange only Rs 30,000. Out of this, Rs 10,000 was arranged in cash and remaining Rs 19,499 was obtained after pledging my gold ornaments at Mannappuram Finance Limited, Nizamabad on 13 October 2025,” she claimed.

She has demanded ther CCTV foogate of October 18, the day Riyaz stabbed Pramod to death, should be reinvestigated. “The police have falsely stated that there were other constables with them, but in reality only two persons – Pramod Goud police constable and his brother-in-law – were present at that time,” she stated in the complaint.

Also Read Man injured in catching rowdy sheeter Riyaz promised home guard job

She also alleged that on October 18 around 10 pm, several policemen barged into her house and took the entire family including minor children to the police station. “They took us to the police station and detained us in separate rooms, and subjected us to severe physical torture. They beat us with lathis and sticks, kicked us with legs, and used third degree methods, demanding that we reveal the whereabouts of my son Shaik Riyaz,” she alleged.

“Shockingly, the police even ill-treated our minor grandchildren, aged 7 years and 6 years, by putting chilli powder in their eyes, beating them with their legs, and using abusive language. They even pressed the children’s throats, causing extreme pain and trauma,” she added. RIyaz’s mother said that on Monday (October 20), the higher officers conspired and executed a fake encounter of my son Shaik Riyaz, at around 12.30 pm at the Government Hospital Nizamabad.

Zareena Begum demanded the police conduct an immediate and impartial investigation against the responsible police officials, take strict legal action against those involved in illegal detention, physical assault and custodial death (fake encounter) of Riyaz and ensure justice to the victims and protection to the family.