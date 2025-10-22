Man injured in catching rowdy sheeter Riyaz promised home guard job

Hyderabad: Syed Asif, who was injured while attempting to apprehend rowdy sheeter Riyaz, has been promised a job as a Home Guard by the Telangana Director General of Police.

His family was also awarded an amount of Rs 50,000 for his bravery.

On Sunday, Asif had a scuffle with Riyaz, who had been on the run after fatally stabbing Nizamabad police constable E Pramod to death. Both of them sustained injuries in the fight, and while Riyaz was admitted to the Nizamabad government hospital, Asif was shifted to Glenfield Mallareddy hospital in Hyderabad.

The Telangana DGP visited Asif at the hospital on Tuesday and commended him for his bravery.

DGP visits Constable Pramod’s house

On the same day, the DGP also paid a visit to Constable Pramod’s family along with the Nizamabad police commissioner and assured full support from the government and police department.

He also handed over house site documents to the families of police martyrs in Nizamabad to pay a tribute to their sacrifice.

Riyaz buried amid tight security

On October 17, rowdy sheeter Riyaz, with over 30 cases registered against him, was caught in connection with a bike theft case in Nizamabad city.

He was taken to the Central Crime Station (CCS) by Constable Pramod and his nephew on a bike when he reportedly stabbed the police officer to death and injured his nephew.

He was arrested on October 19, from the outskirts of Sarampur village, hiding in a lorry for two days.

While he was at the Nizamabad Government Hospital after the scuffle with Asif, he allegedly tried to shoot a police officer, which prompted an officer to open fire in self-defence. Riyaz was killed on the spot.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken a suo moto cognisance of the incident and has directed the Director General of Police to submit a report on October 24.

On October 21, Riyaz was buried in a graveyard on Bodhan Road amid tight security.