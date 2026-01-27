Rowdy sheets must be reviewed every 6 months: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that while police authorities are empowered to open rowdy sheets against habitual offenders to maintain public order, such power is not absolute and must strictly adhere to legal safeguards.

The court made it clear that rowdy sheets must be reviewed at least once every six months and cannot be continued indefinitely without justification.

Hyderabad man challenges rowdysheet

Justice N Tukaramji delivered the ruling while allowing a petition filed by Mohammed Khalid, a resident of Talabkatta in Hyderabad, who had challenged the continuation of a rowdy sheet opened against him in 2008.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that despite there being no criminal cases currently pending against Khalid, the police continued to maintain the rowdy sheet, amounting to a violation of his fundamental rights.

On the other hand, the government pleader contended that the rowdy sheet was retained as a preventive measure, citing the possibility of future criminal activity.

After examining the submissions, the court observed that although the AP Police Manual authorises the police to open rowdy sheets, such authority must be exercised in accordance with prescribed rules and cannot be arbitrary.

The court noted that the petitioner had been acquitted in earlier cases and that no fresh cases were registered against him.

Court flags continued maintenance of rowdy sheet

Holding that the continued maintenance of the rowdy sheet in the absence of any current criminal activity was unjustified, the court ordered the rowdy sheet to be quashed.

The judgment reiterates the importance of periodic review and accountability in preventive policing measures, underscoring that individual rights cannot be curtailed on the basis of mere apprehension.