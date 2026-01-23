Pay Rs 54 cr in 3 weeks or face power cut: Telangana HC to GITAM University

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed GITAM University in Hyderabad to pay Rs 54 crores in outstanding electricity dues to SPDCL within three weeks, warning that failure to comply could lead to power disconnection.

The order came during the hearing of an appeal by South Central Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) against a single judge’s interim directive to restore electricity supply to the university.

SPDCL had issued a notice demanding Rs 118 crores in dues, threatening to cut off power, which prompted Geetham University to approach the High Court.

A division bench of Justice Mousami Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar reviewed the case on Thursday. Noting total dues of Rs 108 crores, the bench mandated payment of half the amount immediately while allowing continued supply for now.

Single judge order

Earlier, the single judge had ruled in favour of the university, ordering restoration of power. SPDCL challenged this, arguing the dues must be cleared to avoid revenue losses.

University officials have not yet commented on the order. SPDCL confirmed it will monitor compliance closely.