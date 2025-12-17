Telangana HC pulls up power dept over GITAM University’s Rs 118.13 cr dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, December 16, expressed surprise over the inaction of the power department in recovering electricity dues of Rs 118.13 crore pending from GITAM University for nearly two decades.

Despite issuing notices in September warning of disconnection of power supply for non-payment, the department failed to initiate further action, prompting the court to summon the Superintendent Engineer (SE) of the TGS-PSPDCL’s Operation Circle to appear personally on December 22 and explain the reasons.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka was hearing a petition filed earlier by Geetam University challenging the notices issued by the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGS-PSPDCL) demanding payment of arrears.

Petitioner’s arguments

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the dues pertained to VBC Ferro Alloys, a company that was earlier under the GITAM group but later sold to another entity.

“Despite the sale, the department sent one-sided notices demanding that Geetam University clear those arrears, which is contrary to electricity laws and principles of natural justice. The authorities have failed to verify the facts properly before issuing the demand,” the counsel contended.

Power dept’s response

Appearing for the power utility, advocate N Sridhar Reddy submitted that notices were first issued in 2020, prompting the university to obtain a stay from the High Court, which was later withdrawn.

Since then, the arrears have reportedly risen to Rs 118 crore, and fresh notices were served in September this year, following which the university once again approached the court.

After hearing both sides, the judge questioned the inaction of the department in recovering the amount or disconnecting supply when no interim orders were in force.

Observing that ordinary consumers face immediate disconnection for even small arrears, Justice Bheemapaka recalled an instance when his household power connection had been cut for not paying Rs 800.

Court asks SE to personally appear

The court directed the SE to personally appear on December 22 to give an explanation and adjourned the matter.