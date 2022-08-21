‘RRR’ star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner in Hyderabad

Jr NTR had campaigned for the TDP during the 2009 general elections.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Published: 21st August 2022 4:00 pm IST
Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner in Hyderabad
Jr NTR and Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Popular Tollywood star and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao’s grandson, Junior NTR has been invited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a dinner meeting in Hyderabad, today.

For the unversed, Amit Shah is in the state to address a public meeting in Telangana’s Munugode today ahead of a bypoll in the constituency.

Reportedly, Amit Shah recently watched ‘RRR’ which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in pivotal roles and was highly impressed by the former’s performance. This prompted him to invite Jr NTR for a 15-minute dinner meeting at Shamshabad Novotel Airport Hotel just before leaving Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

The meeting has caught the attention of both the political and film community as the meeting has serious implications for the fate of the BJP and TDP.

For the unversed, Jr NTR had campaigned for the TDP during the 2009 general elections. However, since then, he has stayed away from active politics and concentrated on his film career, solely.

Speaking about his professional front, Jr NTR has projects with Prashanth Neel, Shankar, Atlee and Anil Ravipudi.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button