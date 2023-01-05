RRR ticket sales break records in Los Angeles

Hyderabad: RRR fever is still in the air! Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit is set to release in Los Angeles on January 9. It will be released in a Chinese Theatre, a part of ‘Beyond Fest initiative’.

The tickets for the film went on sale recently and were reportedly sold out in just a record breaking time of 98 seconds, all thanks to the film’s popularity, craze for the lead actors and the excitement surrounding its release.

RRR is going hit the screens of Chinese Theatre for the second time after . Earlier, it was screened in October last year. But this time Rajamouli and the actors will be present at the screening.

Taking to their official Twitter handle of Beyond Fest shared the news with fans. According to the organizers, this was a first for any Indian film and Beyond Fest called it “historic”.

The tweet read, “It’s official and it’s historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani.”

About RRR

This tale was inspired by Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju.

Vijayendra Prasad, the father of SS. Rajamouili, is the author of this story. There are currently 14 categories in which this movie is being considered for the Oscars in 2023. As we saw, Rajamouli also won the New York Film Critics Circle’s Best Director award. Jr. Ntr’s name was listed among the top ten Oscar predictions for the first time in Indian cinema.