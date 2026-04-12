Rs 1.20 crore cash missing from Hyderabad ATMs, employees’ role suspected

Employees Vasireddy and Lateef, who had been assigned the duty to deposit cash in ATMs have not reported for duty for two days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2026 8:17 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Two employees of a cash management agency in Hyderabad allegedly fled with Rs 1.20 crore meant for deposit in the ATMs.

According to a complaint lodged by CMS Info Systems Limited’s Secunderabad branch manager Naveen on Saturday, April 11, the employees Vasireddy and Lateef, who had been assigned the duty to deposit cash in various ATMs in the SR Nagar area, have not reported for duty for two days and are not reachable by phone.

He further stated that during a recent internal audit at 31 ATMs in the area, a cash shortfall of Rs 1,20,98,500 was uncovered in at least 8 ATMs. In light of this, the absence of two custodians from their duty raised a suspicion about their involvement.

Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered at the SR Nagar Police Station and police have launched a manhunt for the absconding accused.

(With inputs from IANS.)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2026 8:17 pm IST

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