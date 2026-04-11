Telangana: ATM machine stolen near police station in Rajanna Sircilla

Thieves break into SBI kiosk near police station, flee with entire ATM machine; special teams formed, CCTV footage under scrutiny.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th April 2026 10:25 am IST
Telangana: ATM machine stolen near police station in Rajanna Sircilla
Telangana: ATM machine stolen near police station in Rajanna Sircilla.

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stole a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM machine from Ellareddypet Mandal headquarters in Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana during the early hours of Saturday, April 11.

According to police, the miscreants broke into the ATM kiosk located near the police station and took away the entire machine along with the cash inside. The incident came to light in the morning after locals noticed the break-in and alerted authorities.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahesh Bigite visited the spot and reviewed the situation. He directed officials to investigate possible security lapses and formed special teams to trace the accused.

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Forensic teams collect evidence

A dog squad and forensic teams were pressed into service to collect evidence. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the suspects and track the vehicle used in the crime.

The incident has raised concerns among residents, particularly as it occurred close to a police station.

Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th April 2026 10:25 am IST

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