Hyderabad: Who knew that a blue-skinned Na’vi and a green warrior would help one actress break record after record at the global box office? Zoe Saldana, the powerhouse behind Neytiri from Avatar and Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy, is not just a household name she’s now the highest-grossing actor of all time.

With an estimated Rs. 1,58,259 Crore (17.6 billion USD) in earnings, this remarkable feat comes from starring in some of the biggest franchises in cinema history.

Movies like Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Guardians of the Galaxy are among the highest-grossing films globally, all contributing to Saldana’s unmatched success. Her roles have turned her into a global sensation, with films consistently shattering box office records.

Breaking New Records

Zoe Saldana has reached a new milestone with her films earning an astounding Rs. 1,58,259 Crore (17.6 billion USD) worldwide, surpassing previous record holders Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Samuel L. Jackson.

This feat was primarily driven by her involvement in Avatar and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which have earned billions over the years. With the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, her career earnings skyrocketed, making her the undisputed queen of the box office.

Notably, Avatar (2009) remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time, cementing Saldaña’s place in cinematic history. The franchise’s continued success is expected to push her earnings even higher, especially with the release of Avatar 3, which will further enhance her position at the top .

Unmatched Consistency

Saldana’s success doesn’t stop with one or two billion-dollar movies. She is the only actor in history to star in five films that each crossed the Rs. 17,984 Crore (2 billion USD) mark globally . These films include Avatar, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avatar: Fire and Ash. The consistency of her box office successes highlights not only her talent but also her ability to draw audiences to theaters time and again, across different genres and stories.

Saldaña has now surpassed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in terms of box office earnings.