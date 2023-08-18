Rs 1 lakh aid for minorities in Telangana: Cheque distribution on Aug 19

Hyderabad: Telangana state minorities finance corporation and minorities welfare department is launching the distribution of minority relief cheques tomorrow.

The event, previously slated for the exhibition ground, will now take place at LB Stadium.

The Corporation will distribute 100 percent subsidy cheques up to Rs 1 Lakh under the Economic Support Scheme of the Corporation for 3508 minority beneficiaries.

The distribution will be held on August 19 by 10 am at LB Stadium, Saifabad.

The program is set to witness attendees including ministers, MLAs/MLCs, and public representatives of 15 Assembly constituencies, in the GHMC, among 6000 participants.

Guidelines for beneficiaries

The minority beneficiaries are directed to reach LB Stadium by 10 am with their Aadhaar Card and Beneficiary Authorization letter issued by the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation with a photo.

Women beneficiaries and physically challenged people can get one attendant along for their support.

All beneficiaries must park their vehicles at Nizam College ground and Public Garden parking places after dropping off at LB Stadium.

Beneficiaries must enter inside the LB Stadium through F-Gate (Entry 6 and 8) and G- Gate (Entry-15) and be seated before the distribution begins.