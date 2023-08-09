Rs 1 lakh aid for minorities in Telangana: Cheque distribution from Aug 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will initiate the distribution of cheques under the ‘Rs 1 lakh assistance’ initiative for beneficiaries from minority communities, from August 16.

The state finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday, directed the officials to immediately distribute the cheques to 10,000 beneficiaries.

Harish Rao also said that the selection and distribution of financial assistance would be based on the population of minorities in each Assembly segment.

Reviewing the implementation of the scheme at the Telangana Secretariate, Harish Rao commanded the release of an additional Rs 130 crore for the same.

The government has already earmarked Rs 270 crore for implementing the scheme.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, and chief secretary Shanti Kumari attended the meeting.

Since the sanction of the assistance would be based on the proportion of the minority population in each constituency, Harish Rao directed the officials to focus majorly on constituencies where the population of minorities was high.

During the meeting, several issues related to the implementation of the Rs 1 lakh assistance to minorities came up for review along with the release of Overseas Scholarships, MTF, RTF, allocation of lands for graveyards, the release of honorarium to the Imams and Muezzins.

Harish Rao then asked officials to compile all requests received for allotment of land for graveyards and Eidgahs and asked officials to expedite work in this direction.

Additionally, the works of Pahadi Shareef Dargah ramp works, Dargah Barhana Shah revision of rents, Christian graveyards, RTF, MTF, grant-in-aide and others were also discussed in the meeting.

The minister asked for a detailed report pertaining to these issues to be submitted.