Rs 1 lakh assistance for minorities: Telangana govt issues orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday announced the implementation of the minorities’ economic support scheme and issued a Government Order (G.O) citing the necessary guidelines for the minorities’ economic support scheme that it is going to be implemented.

In the Government Order (G.O.) Rt No. 78, issued by Syed Omer Jaleel, the Secretary to the state government, the following guidelines have been issued:

Applications that were received in the financial year 2022-23 through the Online Beneficiary Management and Monitoring System (OBMMS) portal, but which are pending to be considered in this financial year 2023-24 for sanction of 100% direct subsidy of Rs 1 lakh for each eligible beneficiary, to be executed through Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC)

Fresh applications should be called for from Christian applicants for the selection of Christian candidates for extending financial assistance of Rs.1.00 Lakh cach 100% Direct Subsidy to be executed from the TSMFC

The grant will be given to only one member of a family.

The individual age limit fixed for applicants is from 21 years to 55 years as of 2nd June 2023

The annual Income of the applicant shall not exceed Rs.1 50 lakhs in rural areas and Rs 2 lakhs in urban areas

The selection process shall be completed by the District Level Monitoring Committee/District Level Screening cum selection committee headed by District Collector. The District Collector shall take the approval of the District Incharge Minister for the District as a whole for this Scheme

The selection list (Phase wise) has to be displayed on the TSMFC website

The subsidy will be released as a one-time grant

The Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation, Hyderabad, and The Managing Director, Telangana State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation, Hyderabad shall take necessary further action accordingly

The Centre for Good Governance shall ensure that all the above eligible criteria are incorporated into the online beneficiaries’ Management and Monitoring System.

The issuance of guidelines comes in line with the recent announcement of the state finance minister that a scheme similar to the BC support scheme will come up very soon in the state.

“The government of Telangana is committed to the Welfare and upliftment of Minorities. The government has formulated many novel schemes aimed at the social, economic, educational, and institutional development among minorities,” the government said.