Rs 1 lakh assistance scheme for minorities to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Thursday announced that the state government will soon implement a financial assistance scheme for minorities which would provide Rs 1 lakh without the necessity of bank approval.

“A Government Order (G.O.) is going to be issued regarding the same in a couple of days,” Harish Rao said, at a minorities’ programme held at the city’s Jal Vihar.

A similar scheme is already under implementation for the Backward Classes in the state.

“After a request from minister Mahmood Ali, the chief minister ordered me to push the file forward in two days,” Harish Rao remarked.

