Rs 1 lakh each awarded to 49 MS Junior College inter toppers

Hyderabad: A grand felicitation ceremony was held at the Corporate Office of MS Education Academy to honor the outstanding performance of students in the Intermediate Examinations 2025. During the event, 49 students were awarded cash prizes of INR 1 lakh each. These students had secured 990 marks and above in the MPC/BiPC streams and 985 marks and above in the CEC stream.

Speaking on the occasion, Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, said, “These awards are not just to recognize the academic excellence of students, but to encourage and inspire them towards continued educational excellence.”

According to the statistics:

2 students scored 995 marks

8 students scored 994 marks

9 students scored 993 marks

10 students scored 992 marks

10 students scored 991 marks

9 students scored 990 marks

Additionally, one student from the CEC group who scored 985 marks was also honored with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for their remarkable achievement.

Anwar Ahmed highlighted that only 6 students had received this award last year, whereas this year the number has grown to 49. He further stated that MS’s goal is not limited to scoring high marks in exams but is focused on providing talented students with a strong platform and national recognition.

On this occasion, Dr. Moazzam Hussain, Managing Director, also addressed the students and congratulated them on their success. He extended heartfelt congratulations to all the teachers, administrators, staff, and parents of MS who played a vital role in the students’ achievements.