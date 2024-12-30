Rs 1000 crore to Rs 50 crore: Top director’s jaw-dropping fall

Mumbai: Atlee Kumar made a stunning Bollywood debut with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which showcased SRK in a dual role, grossed over Rs. 1,000 crore globally and was celebrated for its gripping action and emotional depth. The massive success of Jawan established Atlee as a powerhouse filmmaker in Indian cinema.

However the star director, once hailed as a box-office king after Jawan shattered records, is now facing a dramatic fall from grace.

Following the triumph of Jawan, Atlee turned producer with Baby John, a Hindi remake of his Tamil hit Theri. Released on December 25, 2024, the film starred Varun Dhawan and marked the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh. With Thaman’s music and a special appearance by Salman Khan, the film was highly anticipated as a holiday blockbuster.

A Disappointing Box Office Performance

Despite the excitement, Baby John failed to meet expectations. The film earned Rs. 11.25 crore on its first day and managed Rs. 28.65 crore by the fourth day. With a projected lifetime collection of Rs. 50–60 crore, the film is far from recovering its massive Rs. 160 crore budget. Fans and critics noted that the story lacked the emotional impact needed to attract larger audiences.

While Baby John struggled, Atlee remains a celebrated filmmaker, thanks to his earlier successes. The unpredictability of the box office is a well-known challenge in the industry, but Atlee’s creative vision and track record suggest he’ll rebound stronger.