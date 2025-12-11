Hyderabad: The clock is ticking and the fever is rising! Hyderabad is just 48 hours away from going full ‘Messi-mode.’ The Argentine icon, Lionel Messi, is all set to arrive in the city as part of his ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025.’

Messi will begin his India tour in Kolkata on December 13, followed by Hyderabad later that evening, before heading to Mumbai on December 14 and New Delhi on December 15.

According to latest reports in TOI, ETV Bharat and Telugu 360, fans in Hyderabad will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Lionel Messi in person and even click a photograph with him. However, this premium experience reportedly comes at a price of Rs 9.95 lakh plus GST, with only 100 exclusive slots available.

The photo-op will take place at the iconic Falaknuma Palace, and the tickets for stadium event are being sold through the District app. As per a report by Telugu360, Parvathi Reddy, advisor to the GOAT Tour organising committee, confirmed that the slots will be allotted strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions. While some fans are thrilled about the opportunity to meet the football legend, others find the price tag too high.

Messi’s Hyderabad Schedule

Messi is scheduled to land in Hyderabad on Saturday at 4 PM, following which he will head straight to Uppal Stadium for a grand public programme starting at 7 PM. His visit includes a series of exclusive engagements, a high-profile meet-and-greet, and a football clinic where the star will guide underprivileged children and interact with young talent.

Parvathi Reddy revealed that a 15–20 minute exhibition match will be held between Singareni RR-9 and Aparna Messi All Stars. Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy are expected to join the match for the final five minutes. The World Cup winner will also be felicitated by the CM during the event.

Hyderabad, brace yourself because in just two days, the city will be echoing with chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!”