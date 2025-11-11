Hyderabad: In a historic moment for Indian football fans, Argentina’s legendary footballer Lionel Messi is set to visit Hyderabad on December 13, 2025, as part of the GOAT Tour to India 2025. The event will take place at 7 PM, either at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal or the Gachibowli Stadium.

Meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

A delegation from the GOAT Tour, led by Satadru Datta and Satyendru, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence to discuss the event on Monay. During the meeting, the Chief Minister unveiled the official tour poster and received a football autographed by Messi’s team.

According to reports, the government has also planned to invite Messi to become the global ambassador for “Telangana Rising 2047,” an initiative promoting the state’s global image and sustainable growth.

It’s official! Messi is coming to Hyderabad as part of the GOAT Tour, aimed at promoting football in India. The Hyderabad event will be held at 7 PM on December 13.

Messi will be:

🔹Playing a 7 vs 7 celebrity match

🔹Leading a masterclass with young scouted talents

🔹Taking on… pic.twitter.com/qutr9wpso7 — Hyderabad Real Estate & Infra (@HydREGuide) November 10, 2025

Messi Hyderabad event details

The evening will feature a 7 vs 7 celebrity football match, a masterclass for young talents, penalty shootouts, and a musical concert. Messi will be joined by football stars Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Tickets will soon be available on the District app, and are expected to sell out quickly.

Date: December 13, 2025

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal or the Gachibowli Stadium.

Timing: 7PM onwards

Boosting Telangana’s Global Identity

If Messi accepts the ambassador role, it could significantly boost Telangana’s visibility in tourism, investment, and sports. The government hopes his visit will inspire youth participation in football and highlight Hyderabad’s modern sports infrastructure.

Hyderabad, a city traditionally known for its cricket love, is witnessing a growing passion for football. Fans are eagerly awaiting the football icon’s arrival, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Messi live in action and celebrate the beautiful game.